|
12.12.2023 14:00:00
Can Dutch Bros Stock Hit $50 in 2024?
Unless you live in the western or southern parts of the U.S., you might not have heard of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS). Nonetheless, some investors are quite optimistic about prospects for this chain of drive-thru coffee shops. In fact, its latest financial results beat Wall Street estimates, breathing some life into the struggling shares that are currently down 64% from their peak.Better days could be ahead. Can this coffee stock -- currently priced at about $27 a share -- hit $50 by the end of 2024? Here's what investors need to know when thinking about what would equate to an 80% gain from today's price.The reason this business is on the radar is due to its rapid store expansion. A year ago, there were 641 locations in the U.S., a figure that has jumped to 794 now. The leadership team is optimistic that one day, there will be 4,000 open. This is a truly lofty target. And investors are hoping that executives don't let up on the gas pedal. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Dutch Bros Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|
06.11.23
|Ausblick: Dutch Bros A mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
02.07.23
|Dutch Bros Is Making Huge Strides Toward Profitability (MotleyFool)
|
30.06.23
|Why Is Everyone Talking About Dutch Bros Stock Right Now? (MotleyFool)
|
28.06.23
|Where Will Dutch Bros Stock Be in 3 Years? (MotleyFool)
|
28.06.23
|3 Things Smart Investors Know About Dutch Bros Stock (MotleyFool)
|
26.06.23
|2 Green Flags for Dutch Bros Stock (MotleyFool)