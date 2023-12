Can Dutch Bros Stock Hit $50 in 2024?

Unless you live in the western or southern parts of the U.S., you might not have heard of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS). Nonetheless, some investors are quite optimistic about prospects for this chain of drive-thru coffee shops. In fact, its latest financial results beat Wall Street estimates, breathing some life into the struggling shares that are currently down 64% from their peak.Better days could be ahead. Can this coffee stock -- currently priced at about $27 a share -- hit $50 by the end of 2024? Here's what investors need to know when thinking about what would equate to an 80% gain from today's price.The reason this business is on the radar is due to its rapid store expansion. A year ago, there were 641 locations in the U.S., a figure that has jumped to 794 now. The leadership team is optimistic that one day, there will be 4,000 open. This is a truly lofty target. And investors are hoping that executives don't let up on the gas pedal. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel