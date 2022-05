Can eBay Turn Things Around in 2022?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Because of unusually strong e-commerce demand a year ago, eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) is going through a major growth hangover that's likely to pressure the business at least through the first half of 2022. Sales volumes will likely be down significantly in its upcoming first-quarter earnings report, set for May 4. The e-commerce giant might struggle to achieve even flat revenue results for the full year.Yet eBay has some advantages that help it stand out in the crowded e-commerce industry. It is boosting market share in attractive niches like collectibles, trading cards, and sneakers while adding new revenue lines including payments processing and advertising. And its asset-light operating model allows it to generate tons of cash from a relatively small revenue base.Let's see whether these wins might help the stock return to a growth path this year.Continue reading