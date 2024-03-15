|
Can Eli Lilly Stock Double in 5 Years? Here's What It Would Take.
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has a market capitalization of around $700 billion after soaring 130% over the past 12 months. Investors have become bullish on the company's long-term prospects, particularly with regulators recently approving Zepbound, a weight-loss drug from Eli Lilly that has shown in clinical trials it can help people lose close to 27% of their body weight.Many investors, however, may be worried they have missed the boat on Eli Lilly and that it has become too late to buy the stock given its high valuation. But not only is there still time to invest and earn a good return, I can see a path for the stock to still double in value and soar beyond a $1 trillion valuation, perhaps even within the next five years.Here's what would likely need to happen for the stock to achieve such gains.
