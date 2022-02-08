|
08.02.2022 14:15:00
Can Elon Musk Make Dogecoin a Winner in 2022?
The cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and its Shiba Inu mascot captivated investors at the beginning of 2021, sending its price soaring to nearly $0.74 -- a massive return, considering the price of Dogecoin at one point in 2019 was just a fraction of a penny. Along for the ride has been tech wizard and Tesla founder Elon Musk, who counts Dogecoin as one of three cryptocurrencies he owns.Tweets from Musk have sent Dogecoin flying, and the SpaceX founder has vowed to help improve the network. But with the price of Dogecoin now back down to around $0.17, can Musk still turn Dogecoin into a winner?Like many other cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin is a digital currency that runs on a decentralized network. Via the network, users can transmit money instantly to one another anywhere in the world as long as they have internet. Two developers started the cryptocurrency as a joke in 2013. Musk said he got involved in Dogecoin specifically because he saw that many of the production-line workers at Tesla owned it.Continue reading
