|
29.06.2022 13:50:19
Can-Fite's Piclidenoson To Treat Plaque Psoriasis Meets Main Goal In Late-stage COMFORT Study
(RTTNews) - Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) on Wednesday said Phase 3 COMFORT study of its drug candidate Piclidenoson for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis met primary goal.
Topline data from the study showed that patients treated with oral Piclidenoson demonstrated statistically significant improvements at week 16, measured by the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) 75 response.
PASI 75 indicates a 75% or greater reduction in PASI scores from baseline.
Additionally, the company said that Piclidenoson had an excellent safety profile overlapping that of the placebo treated patients, showing a better safety profile when compared to Amgen's Otezla, which was approved for the treatment of plaque psoriasis in December 2021.
Can-Fite has licensing deals for marketing and distribution of Piclidenoson for the treatment of psoriasis in markets including Canada, Eastern Europe, Central Europe, China, and South Korea.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Can Fite Biopharma Ltd (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
28.11.20
|Ausblick: Can Fite Biopharma vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Can Fite Biopharma Ltd (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Can Fite Biopharma Ltd (spons. ADRs)
|0,90
|-4,76%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWeitere Verluste: ATX merklich schwächer - DAX sackt deutlich unter 13.000 Punkte -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag deutlich tiefer. Auch der DAX notiert mit kräftigen Abschlägen. Die Börsen in Asien wiesen am Donnerstag gemischte Vorzeichen auf.