Can General Electric Outperform, Again, in 2023?

It's been an odd year for investors in General Electric (NYSE: GE). The stock spent most of the year in negative territory and significantly underperforming the S&P 500 index. Yet, after a strong couple of months, the stock is only down 9% on the year and notably ahead of the index's 14% decline.So what's in store for 2023? Can GE outperform and get back to generating positive returns for investors?The year will be bookended by two major, highly visible events and a lot of blocking-and-tackling work that needs to be carried out behind the scenes. In early January, GE will spin off GE HealthCare by distributing 80.1% of its shares to GE shareholders while retaining 19.1%, which can be used at a later date to raise cash.