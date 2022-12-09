|
09.12.2022 11:23:00
Can General Electric Outperform, Again, in 2023?
It's been an odd year for investors in General Electric (NYSE: GE). The stock spent most of the year in negative territory and significantly underperforming the S&P 500 index. Yet, after a strong couple of months, the stock is only down 9% on the year and notably ahead of the index's 14% decline.So what's in store for 2023? Can GE outperform and get back to generating positive returns for investors?The year will be bookended by two major, highly visible events and a lot of blocking-and-tackling work that needs to be carried out behind the scenes. In early January, GE will spin off GE HealthCare by distributing 80.1% of its shares to GE shareholders while retaining 19.1%, which can be used at a later date to raise cash. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!