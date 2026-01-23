Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
23.01.2026 11:15:00
Can Generative AI Drive These 3 ETFs to 43% Gains This Year?
We're in the era of artificial intelligence. The growth of AI is affecting nearly every sector of the stock market, but perhaps nothing is as exciting as the opportunities in generative AI, which is very different from the traditional AI products businesses have used for years.Traditional AI remains very useful for a variety of tasks, such as recognizing patterns. That makes it great for assigning credit scores, filtering spam, and detecting fraud, for instance. Generative AI is much different because it actually creates content rather than just sifting through it. The first widespread generative AI application, ChatGPT, came out in November 2022, and the reception was breathtaking -- ChatGPT enrolled more than 30 million users in just two months, making it one of the fastest-growing launches in history. Businesses today are still trying to figure out the best ways to use generative AI, but it is undoubtedly a huge opportunity for investors. MarketsandMarkets.com, a market research and consulting firm, estimates that the generative AI market is in a "hypergrowth" phase that is expected to jump from $71.4 billion in 2025 to $890.6 billion by 2032 -- a compound annual growth rate of 43.4%. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
