State Street Aktie
WKN: 864777 / ISIN: US8574771031
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30.10.2026 15:09:02
Can GLP-1s Fatten Your Portfolio? We Examine the VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF vs State Street SPDR Pharmaceuticals ETF
The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) and the State Street SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEMKT:XPH) differ significantly in concentration, with the VanEck fund focusing on global blue-chips and the SPDR fund offering broader U.S. exposure.
Investors looking for exposure to the pharmaceutical industry have several options, but the choice often comes down to the degree of concentration. While both funds capture the core of the drug markets, their strategies regarding market-cap and individual-stock weighting lead to different risk-return profiles for shareholders.
Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield as of the close of trading on Oct. 23, 2026.
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