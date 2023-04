Can Hershey Stock Repeat Another Sweet Year in 2023?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors have pushed the shares of Hershey (NYSE: HSY) up 17% over the past year, a span over which the S&P 500 index has fallen around 13%.That's impressive outperformance, with the company's fourth-quarter 2022 earnings release putting an exclamation point on why Wall Street is so bullish on Hershey. That said, the company thinks 2023 will be a good year, but perhaps not quite as good as 2022. For all of 2022, Hershey achieved organic growth of 12%. That's a very good number, but the world has faced a swift rise in inflation. Rising costs for ingredients, transportation, and employees have resulted in consumer staples companies hiking prices as an offset. Continue reading