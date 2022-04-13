13.04.2022 14:08:00

Can I Buy Shares of Tesla in My Roth IRA?

Buying shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) in your Roth IRA (individual retirement account) may sound appealing after the company announced intentions to pursue another stock split. The company's stock price is currently dancing around $1,000, which can make a whole share unaffordable for some investors. A stock split would make the shares more accessible for the average investor.Although the stock split is still up in the air, you can still do your research now to see if buying shares makes sense for your Roth IRA. Don't forget to think about diversification, because you don't want to run the risk of having most of your money in one position. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Teslamehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Teslamehr Analysen

04.04.22 Tesla Neutral UBS AG
04.04.22 Tesla Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
04.04.22 Tesla Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.03.22 Tesla Outperform Credit Suisse Group
29.03.22 Tesla Outperform Credit Suisse Group

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Tesla 920,20 -2,28% Tesla

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Zinsentscheid: ATX geht mit Gewinnen ins Osterwochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus
Der heimische Markt bewegte sich vor dem Osterwochenende in der Gewinnzone. Anleger in Deutschland griffen nach den EZB-Beschlüssen beherzter zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen