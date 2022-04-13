Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
13.04.2022 14:08:00
Can I Buy Shares of Tesla in My Roth IRA?
Buying shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) in your Roth IRA (individual retirement account) may sound appealing after the company announced intentions to pursue another stock split. The company's stock price is currently dancing around $1,000, which can make a whole share unaffordable for some investors. A stock split would make the shares more accessible for the average investor.Although the stock split is still up in the air, you can still do your research now to see if buying shares makes sense for your Roth IRA. Don't forget to think about diversification, because you don't want to run the risk of having most of your money in one position. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
|04.04.22
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.04.22
|Tesla Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.04.22
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.03.22
|Tesla Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.03.22
|Tesla Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
