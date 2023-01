Can I Fund an IRA If I'm on Social Security?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Saving for retirement is a major undertaking. And you may be in a position to continue to do it, even if you're already retired.Let's say you decide to leave your career behind at age 67 but want to continue working on a part-time basis. At that point, you may not need your earnings right away, so you might decide to put that money into an IRA, instead. That way, you can enjoy a tax break on that money and invest it.But what if you're already receiving Social Security at that time? Are you allowed to make IRA contributions if you have benefits coming in?Continue reading