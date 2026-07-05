WORLD Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6BX / ISIN: JP3990210001
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05.07.2026 08:00:18
Can I take the day off for England’s World Cup game - and what if I’m late for work?
Millions of fans could face a tricky day on Monday if they sleep in – or pull a sickie – after the 1am kick-offWhether it’s all over or another step closer to home on Monday morning, the usual back-to-work rush hour could be more sluggish than usual. The timing of the Mexico v England game – a 1am kick-off, and the prospect that it could go on until almost 4am if it goes to penalties – means that for many workers choosing to watch the match there will be not much opportunity for a sleep before the alarm goes off. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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