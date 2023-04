Can I Use a 529 Plan to Help My Child Save for Retirement?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you're a parent, you no doubt want to give your child a solid financial future. Investing in a 529 plan for their education is a good first step, but you also want them to start saving for retirement as early as possible. That extra compounding time could make your mini-me into a mogul.The problem: Because 529 plans are designed for education savings, you get penalized on withdrawals unrelated to education. But there's a big change coming. Beginning in 2024, it will be possible to roll unused 529 plan money into a Roth IRA. Let's explore how a 529 plan could help your child save for retirement.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading