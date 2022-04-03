|
03.04.2022 16:42:00
Can Instagram Catch Up to TikTok?
There's no doubt that Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg is threatened by TikTok. The short-form video app saw its usage explode over the last two years, and the average user in the United States spent nearly 40 minutes per day on the app last year, according to eMarketer. By comparison, Instagram -- Meta's closest competitor to TikTok -- sees its American users spend an average of around 30 minutes per day on its app.Instagram is working to close the gap, heavily focused on its copycat feature Reels. But can it catch up to the leading short-form video platform?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!