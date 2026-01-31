InterContinental Hotels Aktie
WKN DE: A1158X / ISIN: GB00BN33FD40
Can InterContinental Hotels Be the Leader of the Pack?
InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE: IHG) faced a potentially existential crisis in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic led to global travel restrictions that almost entirely halted business in the hotel industry. InterContinental has bounced back sharply, though, and it has pursued an expansion strategy that has largely focused on building out its Holiday Inn brand to become a ubiquitous presence across the globe.Yet InterContinental is far from the only hotel company pursuing similar aspirations. With hospitality company rivals like Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) and Hilton Worldwide (NYSE: HLT) also looking to capture greater market share in some of the fastest-growing areas of the world, the industry is wide-open for disruption. In this third and final article about InterContinental for the Voyager Portfolio, you'll learn more about the exact plans that InterContinental executives have in store to try to fend of its rivals.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
