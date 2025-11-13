Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
13.11.2025 13:15:00
Can Investing $50,000 Into This Top Vanguard ETF Get You to $1 Million by the Time You Retire?
Investing a large lump sum in the stock market doesn't have to be a risky move. If you put the money into a well-diversified exchange-traded fund (ETF) that gives you exposure to hundreds of stocks, it can be a solid investment to hang on to. A popular option for many investors and that advisors often recommend is to simply track the S&P 500. The broad index tracks the leading companies and historically, it has averaged an annual return of 10%. While there may be occasional bad years along the way, a simple buy-and-hold strategy has been an effective way for many people to grow their wealth.An ETF that tracks the index and which has minimal fees is the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO). Could putting $50,000 into the ETF get you to $1 million by the time you retire? Let's take a look at how probable of a scenario that is.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!