Apple Aktie

Apple für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.03.2026 18:00:00

Can Investing in Apple Stock Double Your Money?

A good test for a growth stock is whether you think it can double in value. That's because if you see that much potential upside, it likely means it has attractive growth opportunities in the future.One stock that's been a great growth investment over the years is Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), known for its popular iPhones. If you invested $10,000 in the stock 10 years ago, it would have more than doubled your money -- your investment would be worth around $105,000 today.The business has continually generated solid growth, always finding new growth opportunities to tap into. These days, the big potential relates to artificial intelligence (AI). Could that be the catalyst that helps Apple's stock double in value?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.

mehr Nachrichten