Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWU / ISIN: KYG651631007
|
15.01.2026 18:05:00
Can Investing in Joby Aviation Stock Double Your Money?
The electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) industry is in its infancy. There aren't any flying taxis transporting people in big cities in the U.S. just yet, but it's an exciting opportunity that many growth investors have been bullish on recently. One company that's leading the charge in that space today is Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY), which has soared around 360% since the start of 2023. It has generated significant returns for investors already. But with 2026 potentially being the year that it commences commercial operations, there may still be more room for the stock to rise higher.Could investing in Joby Aviation stock today double your money?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
