Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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22.06.2026 20:15:00
Can Investing in Microsoft Stock Double Your Money?
Asking yourself whether you think a stock has the potential to double in value is a good exercise for a couple of reasons. Not only does it help you consider the growth potential that a stock possesses, but it also helps you consider its valuation. If a stock appears to have the potential to double in value, that can be a good sign that it's a worthwhile growth investment to pursue.One tech stock with intriguing growth potential and whose valuation has become more attractive of late is Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). Could buying it today double your money? Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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