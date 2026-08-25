Can Komzifti's Early Adoption Support Kura Oncology's Next Phase Of Growth?

(RTTNews) - FDA approval is an important milestone, but it is patient adoption that ultimately determines a therapy's commercial success.

The company we are profiling today has shown strong early market traction, securing a leading position in the menin inhibitor class within just its second full quarter after launching its acute myeloid leukemia (AML) therapy and capturing the majority of new patient starts.

Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) is the stock in focus, and the drug we are referring to is Komzifti, a menin inhibitor, which received FDA approval on November 13, 2025, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory NPM1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia.

What is a Menin Inhibitor?

Menin is a protein that normally helps control cell growth and prevent cancer. When the menin gene is mutated and the protein does not function properly, cells can grow uncontrollably, potentially leading to cancer.

Menin inhibitors represent a new class of targeted agents, particularly for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), harboring KMT2A rearrangements or NPM1 mutations. (KMT2A rearrangements and NPM1 mutations are common in AML.)

As of this writing, there are only two FDA-approved menin inhibitors for AML - Syndax Pharma's Revuforj and Kura Oncology's Komzifti.

Komzifti's Launch and Early Commercial Performance

Komzifti (ziftomenib) works by blocking the interaction between menin and KMT2A (lysine-specific methyltransferase 2A) proteins. NPM1 mutations recruit the menin-KMT2A complex to genes that drive leukemia. By disrupting this interaction, Komzifti inhibits the cancer-driving activity associated with mutant NPM1, promotes the differentiation of leukemia cells, and has demonstrated antitumor activity in NPM1-mutant leukemia models. (Source: Drugs.com)

Launched in November 2025, Komzifti is the first and only once-daily, oral menin inhibitor approved for relapsed or refractory (R/R) NPM1-mutated (NPM1-m) acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a devastating blood cancer with limited treatment options.

Komzifti's early commercial performance has been encouraging.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, which included approximately five weeks of commercial sales following its November 13 approval, the drug generated $2.1 million in net product revenue. Revenue increased to $5.8 million in the first quarter of 2026, representing the first full quarter of commercialization, and it climbed further to $9.1 million in the second quarter of 2026.

The sequential growth in revenue reflects the drug's increasing market adoption since its launch.

Moreover, in the second quarter of 2026, the company recorded approximately 115 new patient starts (NPS) for Komzifti, representing a 35% increase from the first quarter of 2026. New patient starts are an important indicator of physician adoption and can provide insight into future prescription growth and the drug's evolving position in the market.

Ongoing Trials with Komzifti (Ziftomenib)

Komzifti (ziftomenib) is also being studied in the following clinical trials:

KOMET-017 comprises two independent, global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 trials, known as KOMET-017-IC and KOMET-017-NIC. Both trials are evaluating Ziftomenib in combination with intensive and non-intensive treatment regimens in patients with newly diagnosed NPM1-mutant (NPM1-m) or KMT2A-rearranged (KMT2A-r) acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

• KOMET-017-IC: This trial evaluates Ziftomenib in combination with intensive chemotherapy, with MRD-negative complete remission (CR) and event-free survival (EFS) as dual primary endpoints to support potential U.S. accelerated and full approval. • KOMET-017-NIC: This trial evaluates ziftomenib in combination with venetoclax/azacitidine, with complete remission (CR) and overall survival (OS) as dual primary endpoints to support potential U.S. accelerated and full approval.

KOMET-008 is a two-part dose-escalation (Phase 1a) and expansion (Phase 1b) clinical trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and preliminary clinical activity of ziftomenib in combination with standard-of-care (SOC) regimens for the treatment of either NPM1-m or KMT2A-r relapsed or refractory (R/R) AML.

KOMET-007 is an ongoing, open-label, dose-escalation (Phase 1a) and expansion (Phase 1b) study evaluating ziftomenib in combination with standard chemotherapy regimens in patients with NPM1-m or KMT2A-r AML.

KOMET-015 is a Phase 1a/1b, open-label, dose-escalation trial evaluating Ziftomenib in combination with Imatinib in adults with gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST) who have documented disease progression while currently on or previously treated with Imatinib.

KOMET-001 is a Phase 1 study evaluating Ziftomenib monotherapy activity in molecularly defined, MEIS1-associated AML subtypes beyond NPM1-m and KMT2A-r disease.

Collaboration

Kura Oncology has a global strategic collaboration with Kyowa Kirin to jointly develop and commercialize Ziftomenib. Under the agreement signed in 2024, the companies share U.S. profits and losses equally, with Kura leading the drug's U.S. development and commercial activities and recording U.S. sales. Kyowa Kirin holds exclusive commercialization rights for Ziftomenib outside the United States.

As part of the agreement, Kura received a $330 million upfront payment and is eligible to receive up to $1.2 billion in milestone payments, including $420 million in near-term milestones. The agreement also provides Kyowa Kirin with an option to opt in to the development and commercialization of Ziftomenib in solid tumors, potentially expanding the drug's commercial opportunity beyond AML.

Near-term Catalysts

The company expects to report several important Ziftomenib data updates in the second half of 2026.

• 2H 2026: Updated long-term Phase 1b data from KOMET-007 evaluating Ziftomenib in combination with venetoclax and azacitidine in newly diagnosed patients with NPM1-mutated AML who are ineligible for intensive chemotherapy. The update is expected to include durability, survival, and measurable residual disease (MRD) outcomes. • 2H 2026: Initial Phase 1b data from KOMET-007 evaluating Ziftomenib in combination with 7+3 intensive chemotherapy and Quizartinib in patients with newly diagnosed NPM1-mutated/FLT3-ITD AML. • 2H 2026: Initial data from Phase 1 KOMET-008 evaluating Ziftomenib in combination with Gilteritinib in patients with relapsed or refractory NPM1-mutated/FLT3-mutated AML, including activity in patients previously treated with FLT3 inhibitors. • 2H 2026: An exploratory analysis from the Phase I KOMET-001 trial.

Additional Pipeline Programs

Also in the pipeline are two more compounds - Darlifarnib and KO-7246.

Darlifarnib (KO-2806) is an investigational next-generation farnesyl transferase inhibitor (FTI) currently being evaluated in FIT-001, a Phase 1 dose-escalation and dose-validation/expansion study. The trial is assessing Darlifarnib both as a monotherapy and in combination with other treatments in adults with advanced solid tumors.

KO-7246 is a next-generation menin inhibitor being developed specifically for potential applications in diabetes and cardiometabolic disease. The program is currently in the research stage.

Cash Position

As of June 30, 2026, Kura Oncology had $519.0 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments. Including the $180 million in anticipated collaboration payments from Kyowa Kirin, the company expects its cash position to provide sufficient funding for operations through 2028.

Conclusion

With robust new patient starts, accelerating sales, and strong early launch momentum, Kura Oncology is demonstrating promising commercial progress with Komzifti (Ziftomenib).

Multiple clinical data readouts expected in 2026 could help demonstrate whether Komzifti has the potential to become a key treatment that can be combined with a range of existing AML therapies.

Taken together, the drug's growing market adoption and expanding clinical opportunity make Kura Oncology a company worth watching as it advances through the next phase of its commercial and clinical development.

The key challenge for Kura is converting Komzifti's strong early share of new patient starts into sustained commercial growth while competing against Syndax Pharma's Revuforj, an established menin inhibitor with significantly higher sales. Upcoming combination data will be critical in determining whether Komzifti can expand beyond its current market and support Kura's longer-term growth thesis.

When we first alerted readers to KURA on February 27, 2025, it was trading at $7.97. When we revisited the stock on October 13, 2025, it had risen to $9.93, and it went on to touch a 52-week high of $12.90 on August 19, 2026.

The stock closed yesterday's trading session at $12.40, up 4.29%.