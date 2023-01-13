|
13.01.2023 16:19:00
Can Lemonade Use Insurance Customers' Frustrations to Gain Market Share?
The past few years have seen changes in the insurance industry driven by new entrants focused on using technology to lower costs. Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), a relative newcomer to the insurance business, was founded in 2015 and started selling renter's and homeowner's insurance in 2016. Lemonade bills itself as a new kind of insurance company, taking a flat fee for its profit and donating excess premiums collected to charity, assuming anything is left after claims are paid. The company also leans heavily into technology, using chatbots to sell policies and process claims and artificial intelligence to automate other aspects of the business.Lemonade's customer-centric approach led to rapid growth in its first few years. It quickly became clear, however, that Lemonade had a glaring hole in its product portfolio – auto insurance. Statista reports that there were around 276 million vehicles registered in the United States in 2020. Given that motorists need to have insurance to drive their vehicles, it's clear that auto insurance is a huge market. It's a market Lemonade needs to be in to execute on its strategy of growing with its customers. Having a core renter's and homeowner's product is fine for the early stages of the company's growth when it was focused on urban centers. But to grow into the suburbs and follow its initial customers as they moved into larger houses in areas where cars were plentiful, an auto insurance product was necessary.Management of course knew this and announced Lemonade Car in late 2021. The problem with that launch was that it was a small-scale roll-out, and it came over six months after Lemonade opened up early registration for the new product. Management apparently thought things weren't moving fast enough, because less than a week after launching Lemonade Car, the company announced its acquisition of Metromile, another tech-focused insurance start-up. Unlike Lemonade, though, Metromile was focused on auto insurance, and at the time the deal was announced already had licenses to sell auto insurance in 49 states and $100 million worth of in-force premiums.Continue reading
