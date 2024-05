Can Lucid Power Hyundai's Future? A Korean-American Tie-Up Is Reportedly In The Works

Hyundai Motor Company (OTCPK: HYMTF) is reportedly considering a partnership with California-based Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) for its high-performance electric motor. What Happened: Hyundai CEO Chang Jae-hoon visited Lucid’s headquarters in California early this year to discuss cooperation, South Korea’s Sisa Journal reported.The two companies are figuring out the details of the contract including motor pricing and the models they will be incorporated into, the report said, while hinting that the motor might be incorporated into an all-electric sports car by Hyundai’s ...Full story available on Benzinga.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga Zum vollständigen Artikel