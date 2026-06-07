Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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07.06.2026 11:25:00
Can Lululemon Stocks Stage a Turnaround, or Is It Time to Throw in the Towel?
Lululemon Athletica's (NASDAQ: LULU) tough year just got worse after the company lowered its full-year guidance following its fiscal first-quarter results. The stock is now down about 45% on the year and 65% over the past year, as of this writing.Let's take a closer look at the apparel company's most recent results and prospects to see whether a turnaround is near or it's time to throw in the towel.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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