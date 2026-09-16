Can MediciNova's Upcoming MN-166 And MN-001 Readouts Change The Investment Narrative?

(RTTNews) - Key Points

• MediciNova hit a 52-week high yesterday. • Multiple clinical catalysts are expected through late 2026. • Cash runway extending into November 2027.

Shares of MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) touched a 52-week high of $2.07 yesterday as the company approaches a period of several important clinical readouts, with data expected from its two key drug candidates.

The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company is developing two small-molecule drug candidates, MN-166 (ibudilast) and MN-001 (tipelukast), for a range of inflammatory, fibrotic and neurodegenerative conditions.

MN-166: Key Clinical Programs

The lead asset, MN-166, works by inhibiting phosphodiesterase type-4 (PDE4) and inflammatory cytokines, including macrophage migration inhibitory factor (MIF). This helps reduce inflammatory activity in the nervous system and may protect nerve cells from damage.

Several clinical programs are evaluating MN-166 across neurological conditions, with multiple data readouts expected through the end of 2026.

COMBAT-ALS: A Phase 2b/3 placebo-controlled, parallel-group study evaluating the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of MN-166 in participants with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis for 12 months, followed by a 6-month open-label extension phase. A total of 234 patients have been randomized across two treatment arms at multiple clinical sites in the United States and Canada.

SEANOBI-ALS: An expanded access program designed to provide MN 166 to individuals living with ALS who are not eligible to participate in ongoing randomized clinical trials. The study achieved the target enrollment of 200 patients in July 2026.

RECEDE-Myelopathy: A Phase 3 randomised, placebo-controlled trial assessing the use of MN 166 as an adjuvant treatment to decompressive surgery for degenerative cervical myelopathy.

OXTOX: A Phase 2 investigator-initiated clinical trial evaluating MN-166 for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer. A total of 100 patients have been randomized to two treatment arms at 11 clinical sites in Australia.

MN-001: Key Clinical Program

MN-001 (tipelukast) is an oral, multi-mechanism compound designed to exert anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects through leukotriene receptor antagonism, 5-lipoxygenase inhibition, and PDE3/PDE4 inhibition.

MN-001-NATG-202: A Phase 2, placebo-controlled study evaluating MN-001 in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), type 2 diabetes mellitus, and hypertriglyceridemia.

Cash Position

As of June 30, 2026, MediciNova had $25.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, which the company expects will fund its operations through at least November 2027.

Near-term Catalysts

• Q3 2026: Topline results from the Phase 2 MN-001-NATG-202 trial, evaluating MN-001 in patients with NAFLD, type 2 diabetes and high triglyceride levels. • Year-end 2026: Topline results from the Phase 2b/3 COMBAT-ALS trial of MN-166 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). • Late 2026: Topline results from the Phase 2 OXTOX trial of MN-166, which is evaluating the drug for chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy in people with colorectal cancer. • Early 2027: Final patient follow-ups in the SEANOBI-ALS study are projected to conclude in early 2027, triggering the data analysis phase to support upcoming scientific presentations and peer-reviewed publications by an academic lead investigator.

Conclusion

With several clinical milestones ahead, MediciNova is entering a period that could bring greater clarity to the progress of its pipeline. The results will help shape the next phase of development for its lead programs.

For investors, the upcoming readouts offer near-term points of interest, while the broader pipeline provides potential avenues for longer-term growth.

MediciNova completed its initial public offering in Japan in February 2005, with its common stock beginning to trade on the Hercules Market of the Osaka Securities Exchange under the symbol "4875" on February 8, 2005. The company subsequently listed its shares on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "MNOV" on December 7, 2006.

In the last 1 year, MNOV has traded in a range of $1.17 to $2.07. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $2.02, up 8.02%.