Meta Platforms Aktie

Meta Platforms für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027

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08.07.2026 18:01:00

Can Meta Platforms Become a Neocloud? Don't Hold Your Breath.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) recently made a big announcement that caused neocloud stocks like Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS) and Iren (NASDAQ: IREN) to stumble. Facebook's parent company said it would explore building its own neocloud business and renting out its excess compute capacity. That aligns with the company's earlier announcement of intent to build tens of gigawatts of AI data centers this decade and hundreds of gigawatts of capacity over time. However, investors shouldn't rush to imagine Meta Platforms running a vibrant neocloud division under its corporate umbrella.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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