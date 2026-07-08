Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
|
08.07.2026 18:01:00
Can Meta Platforms Become a Neocloud? Don't Hold Your Breath.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) recently made a big announcement that caused neocloud stocks like Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS) and Iren (NASDAQ: IREN) to stumble. Facebook's parent company said it would explore building its own neocloud business and renting out its excess compute capacity. That aligns with the company's earlier announcement of intent to build tens of gigawatts of AI data centers this decade and hundreds of gigawatts of capacity over time. However, investors shouldn't rush to imagine Meta Platforms running a vibrant neocloud division under its corporate umbrella.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|
09.07.26
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: S&P 500 bewegt sich zum Start im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
09.07.26
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 zum Start des Donnerstagshandels mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
09.07.26
|Meta baut erstes Rechenzentrum in Kanada (Spiegel Online)
|
08.07.26
|Meta tests ‘super sensing’ AI glasses that can capture every moment (Financial Times)
|
07.07.26
|Meta releases first image model since Zuckerberg’s AI overhaul (Financial Times)
|
07.07.26