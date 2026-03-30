Meta Platforms Aktie

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WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027

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30.03.2026 23:30:00

Can Meta Platforms Get to a $9 Trillion Valuation by 2031?

A stock incentive plan can be a great motivator for executives, because if the goals are reached, it's a win-win for both management and investors. And Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) recently made headlines with a highly ambitious incentive plan that will see its top executives -- excluding Mark Zuckerberg -- max out their stock options if the company's valuation rises to more than $9 trillion by 2031. To put that into perspective, a $9 trillion market cap would be more than double what Nvidia, the world's most valuable company in the world, is worth today. Just how likely is it that Meta's stock reaches that high a valuation?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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