|
19.12.2022 15:15:00
Can Meta Platforms Recover in 2023?
While some companies have seen their stocks crater by a massive percentage, few have seen the pure market capitalization destruction as Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). The company was worth more than $1 trillion back in September 2021 but is now worth around $320 billion.When essentially $700 billion in value is wiped out, that's an incredible fall. For reference, there are only five companies in the world that are worth more than $700 billion currently. So that means Meta Platforms has lost what nearly every company that has ever existed failed to gain.But this tremendous fall may have set Meta's stock up for success, as it is cheaply valued. Could 2023 be Meta's comeback year? Or has the sun set on this former market leader? Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Analysen
|16.12.22
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.11.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.11.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|10.11.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|09.11.22
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.12.22
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.11.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.11.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|10.11.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|09.11.22
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.12.22
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.11.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.11.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|10.11.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|09.11.22
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.05.22
|Meta Platforms Hold
|HSBC
|27.10.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.07.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.07.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.06.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|109,00
|-3,51%
Börse aktuell - Live Tickerifo-Geschäftsklima im Blick: Dow stabil -- ATX und DAX mit Aufschlägen -- Asiens Märkte zu Handelsende in Rot
Der US-Leitindex bewegt sich nur wenig. Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt können die Woche in der Gewinnzone beginnen. Zum Wochenanfang ging es an den Märkten hingegen in Asien abwärts.