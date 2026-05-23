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23.05.2026 19:45:00

Can Micron Stock Keep Climbing? 2 Catalysts Wall Street Is Missing.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) has delivered one of the most explosive rallies of 2026, with share prices surging nearly 150%. What began as a classic memory-cycle recovery has evolved into something more unique: A structural re-rating driven by artificial intelligence's (AI's) appetite for high-speed memory.The question smart investors are asking is not whether Micron's ascent was justified, but whether it can continue. Below, I'll explore two forces that could propel the stock higher even after the obvious AI infrastructure tailwinds are priced in.Image source: Micron Technology.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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