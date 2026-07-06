Micron Technology Aktie

Micron Technology für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038

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06.07.2026 13:06:00

Can Micron Technology Soar 126% and Become the 6th-Largest Public Company? One Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.

Roughly three decades ago, the advent and mainstream proliferation of the internet changed the global growth trajectory forever. Since then, investors have waited, often impatiently, for the next technological leap forward to take shape. The evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) is that long-awaited leap.Enabling software and systems to make autonomous, split-second decisions is a $15.7 trillion global opportunity, according to PwC analysts. But while graphics processing unit (GPU) goliath Nvidia is often viewed as the foundation of the AI infrastructure build-out, it's arguably been dethroned by Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU).Shares of Micron have rallied nearly 700% over the trailing year, and 1,850% since the start of 2023 (i.e., when AI stocks really began to take off). But according to one Wall Street analyst, the good times are just getting started.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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