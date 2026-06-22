Micron Technology Aktie

Micron Technology für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038

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22.06.2026 17:30:00

Can Micron Technology Stock Turn a $10,000 Investment Into $1 Million?

In just the past 12 months, Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock has surged more than 800%. Demand for the company's memory products has been through the roof, driving explosive growth that has captivated investors. Entering trading this week, its valuation was approaching $1.3 trillion, making it one of the most valuable companies in the world.The tech stock has already made many investors rich, yet its valuation may still look modest given expectations of continued growth. Could there still be significant upside ahead for Micron, and could it potentially turn a $10,000 investment today into $1 million or more in the future?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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