Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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31.08.2026 05:15:00
Can Microsoft Stock Surge to a New All-Time High by the End of 2026 as Azure Cloud Demand Accelerates?
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has been nearly dead money so far in 2026. It's up around 4% year to date, but only thanks to a surge in recent days and months. Prior to the company reporting its earnings results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 (which ended June 30), the stock was down by more than 20% for the year. That quarterly report jump-started Microsoft's stock, but it's still down by more than 5% from the all-time high it established last year around this time. Can Microsoft reach a new all-time high before 2026 is over? I think it can, and it's all because of Azure.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.
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Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
|13.08.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.07.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.08.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.07.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.08.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.07.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp.
|440,95
|-0,59%
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