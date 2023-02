Can Microsoft Win the Race to Dominate Artificial Intelligence?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) presented its second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Jan. 24, 2023, management told Wall Street things it already knew. For instance, everyone knows that the short term looks bleak due to a poor macroeconomy. If you are a bear, you can seize upon the fact that revenue growth is decelerating and guidance for the next quarter is less than expected as a thesis to avoid investing in the company. However, if you are a bull, the company highlighted several long-term secular growth drivers as premises for investors to buy the stock today.One of those growth drivers that excite investors the most is what Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella describes as "the next major wave of computing ... being born," which is artificial intelligence (AI). Nadella believes that vast amounts of enterprise value will accrue to the companies that lead this new wave of computing. And if you follow its recent moves, Microsoft aims to be an AI leader.Continue reading