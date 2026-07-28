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Nebius Aktie

Nebius für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522

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28.07.2026 14:42:12

Can Nebius Stock Turn a $10,000 Investment Into $1 Million?

Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) is a neocloud company whose shares have been skyrocketing this year, up over 120% thus far in 2026. But while it has benefited from tech companies investing heavily into artificial intelligence (AI), this isn't a stock that'll likely achieve massive, 100x returns for investors and turn $10,000 into $1 million. It simply isn't probable.The problem with Nebius and other neocloud stocks is that their valuations can be highly volatile, depending heavily on assumptions of future growth. And while Nebius has been achieving considerable growth, that doesn't necessarily mean it will continue.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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