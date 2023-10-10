|
10.10.2023 11:42:00
Can Nelson Peltz Help Bob Iger Make Disney Stock Magical Again?
The past couple of years have been tough ones for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) investors. The secular decline of its broadcast television and cable businesses, ongoing challenges for the overall movie industry, slowing growth in the company's streaming segment, and a high-profile spat with the government of Florida have created a perfect storm of challenges for the House of Mouse.It appears that things are about to get a bit more complicated. A news story broke over the weekend that activist investor Nelson Peltz of Trian Fund Management is looking to pick a proxy fight. If this seems like a case of déjà vu, there's good reason. Peltz waged a high-profile proxy battle earlier this year before conceding that Disney had already taken many of the steps he had in mind. Unfortunately, Disney stock has been stagnant so far this year, failing to participate in the broad-based recovery of the major market indexes.Now, with a bigger stake and a fresh perspective, the activist investor is back for round two.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
