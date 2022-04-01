|
01.04.2022 14:20:00
Can Netflix Become a Trillion-Dollar Company by 2030?
Spurred by weaker-than-expected subscriber guidance for the first quarter, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares, down 37% in 2022, have been getting crushed in recent months. And investors have started to question if the market-beating returns they've become accustomed to are now a thing of the past. For what it's worth, Netflix is still the clear leader in the streaming industry. The business generated $29.7 billion in revenue last year and now counts 222 million paid members. And while the future might not resemble the stellar historical growth we've seen, the company still has an opportunity to execute on management's goal to entertain the world. Is a 13-figure valuation realistic for Netflix by the end of the decade? Let's look at what needs to happen for the company to reach the exclusive $1 trillion club. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!