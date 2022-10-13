|
13.10.2022 11:12:00
Can Netflix Save Movie Theaters and Itself?
Netflix's (NASDAQ: NFLX) deal to debut its Knives Out sequel in movie theaters for one week before the film appears on the streaming platform indicates the movie industry still needs theaters just as much as theaters need support from Hollywood.While the release of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery likely benefits Netflix more than the theaters, it shows that cooperation between studios, platforms, and theater operators will allow all to thrive.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
