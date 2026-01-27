Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
27.01.2026 12:30:00
Can Netflix Still Become a $1 Trillion Company by 2030?
Last spring, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) executives outlined a plan to achieve a $1 trillion valuation for the business by 2030. However, the stock price hasn't exactly moved in the right direction since then.During the past nine months, the company's market cap has gone from about $400 billion to $365 billion, as of this writing. With Netflix's disappointing outlook for 2026 and negative investor sentiment about its planned acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, the path to $1 trillion looks much harder than it did just a few quarters ago.As the stock trades near its 52-week low, now may be a great opportunity for long-term investors to buy shares.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
