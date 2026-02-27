Netflix Aktie

WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061

27.02.2026 17:51:00

Can Netflix Stock Beat the Market?

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares have taken a wild ride recently.The media-streaming pioneer rose to all-time highs in the first half of 2025. At the end of June, the stock had doubled in 52 weeks and tripled in two years.But the peak pricing didn't last. Share prices fell 13% in July 2025, mainly because of lofty valuation multiples. The price drop accelerated as Netflix launched a buyout bid for film studio Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), first in the rumor mill and then in the real world. As it turns out, Netflix wants to wait until the studio spins off its cable TV channels under the Discovery umbrella and then buy the remaining Hollywood veteran and its streaming services for $27.75 per share.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
