Can new towns give Keir Starmer the answer to Britain’s housing crisis?

It’s a huge challenge, as shown in Ebbsfleet, where one such new town was launched by George Osborne in 2015, but now only has 3,000 or so of the 12,500 promised homesThe best way to view Ebbsfleet is from a low hill above the muddy banks of the Thames estuary. Here, between the chalk cliffs, ponds and scrubland, a new community is gradually taking shape in what was once a cement works.“As far as the eye can see, all the way out there, will be development,” says Simon Dudley, chair of the public development corporation tasked with overseeing the creation of a new town the size of Chichester. “We’re literally looking out on to the place we’re helping to create.” Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian