30.12.2022 11:50:00
Can NFTs Help You Save for Retirement?
When it comes to saving money for retirement, financial services giant Fidelity Investments could be getting ready to disrupt the market in a major way. On Dec. 21, Fidelity filed a number of trademark applications related to non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse, including an application for a new NFT marketplace and another to offer financial advice within the metaverse.Put another way, Fidelity could be getting ready to make NFTs part of the way you save for retirement. This will probably sound insane to many investors, given the NFT market cratered this year and popular metaverse cryptos like Decentraland and The Sandbox are down more than 90% in 2022. While we don't know what exactly Fidelity will do with these trademark applications, we can speculate about possible future use cases.The most obvious use case is buying NFTs as collectible art. One reason NFTs took off in the first place was the assumption you could buy an expensive asset and flip it in the future for a much higher price. The expectation, of course, is that digital art from a top artist or creator will appreciate over time. Ten, 20, or 30 years from now, you might be holding the equivalent of a digital Picasso or van Gogh.Continue reading
