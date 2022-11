Can Nu Holdings Replicate Its Success in Brazil in Other Latin American Markets?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

By many accounts, the Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) has been a tremendous success story in Brazil.Since 2014, the bank has acquired more than 70 million customers, or roughly 39% of the Brazilian adult population, by offering lower-fee banking products and a sleek digital experience. Millions of Brazilians have gotten their first bank account or credit card through Nu.While continuing to build on its core Brazil business, management at Nu has also begun to expand to other parts of Latin America such as Mexico and Colombia. Can the bank replicate the success it's had in Brazil in these new markets? Let's take a look.Continue reading