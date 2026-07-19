NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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19.07.2026 09:25:00

Can Nvidia Become a $10 Trillion Stock by 2030?

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock hasn't been an incredible performer this year, but it is slightly edging out the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), with both up around 11% year to date.It's still the most valuable company in the world with a $5 trillion valuation, so reaching $10 trillion by 2030 would imply doubling. It looks like a distinct possibility. Here's why.Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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