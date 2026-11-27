Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) became the first company in the world to achieve a $5 trillion market capitalization in October 2025, but that feat now seems to be in the distant past.

Nvidia has witnessed a spectacular fall from grace lately. From concerns about the company's circular financing deals to questions about the viability of the huge amount of money being spent on building artificial intelligence (AI) data centers to hotter-than-expected inflation, several factors have kept Nvidia stock under pressure in 2026. However, recent developments at the company have led to a massive erosion in investor confidence.

Nvidia stock has plummeted 29% over the past month. The losses would have been higher, but the reinstatement of co-founder Jensen Huang as CEO led to a sharp spike in Nvidia's shares earlier this week. However, investigations into the company's Chinese business and accounting practices continue to weigh on Nvidia. Its market cap has dropped to $3.6 trillion as of this writing, and it is no longer the largest company in the world.

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