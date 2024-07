Can Nvidia Maintain Its $3 Trillion Valuaiton?

Only three companies have ever eclipsed the $3 trillion market value threshold: Microsoft, Apple, and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Although Microsoft and Apple are incredibly large businesses that can justify this valuation, Nvidia has attained its price tag due to its future growth prospects.As a result, the pedestal it's standing on isn't nearly as stable as those other companies. So, can Nvidia maintain this valuation? Or is it primed to tumble?Nvidia has reached this point on the back of strong artificial intelligence (AI) demand. Its graphics processing units (GPUs) are essential to developing and maintaining these AI business models.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel