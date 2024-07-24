|
24.07.2024 12:00:00
Can Nvidia Really Become a $50 Trillion Company?
Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) stunning rally since the beginning of 2023 has made it one of the most valuable companies in the world, with a market capitalization of $3 trillion. The graphics-card specialist is now the third-most-valuable company globally, but an early investor in Amazon and Tesla believes that Nvidia still has lots of room for growth.Tech investor James Anderson, who was a former partner at investment management firm Baillie Gifford, believes that there's a 10% to 15% probability of Nvidia's market cap jumping to a whopping $49 trillion in the next 10 years. That's a very ambitious forecast, given that the overall market cap of companies in the S&P 500 index stands at just over $46.5 trillion.Let's see why Anderson believes that a market cap of almost $50 trillion could be a possibility for Nvidia, and check if there could be even a slim chance of this possibility turning into reality.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
22:35
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 schlussendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
22:35
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich zum Handelsende leichter (finanzen.at)
|
20:05
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ Composite im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
20:05
|Optimismus in New York: S&P 500 nachmittags mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
20:05
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Nachmittag mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
18:03
|Zuversicht in New York: Anleger lassen S&P 500 am Donnerstagmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
18:03
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich mittags fester (finanzen.at)
|
18:03
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ Composite legt zu (finanzen.at)