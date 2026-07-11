NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
11.07.2026 11:29:00
Can Nvidia Still Turn Patient Investors Into Millionaires?
Ask the question "Could this stock be a millionaire-maker?" about most trillion-dollar companies, and the honest answer has to be "Probably not."Ask it about Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), whose market cap of roughly $4.7 trillion makes it the most valuable company on the planet, and the answer gets more interesting: Yes, it still can -- but you'll have to bring a lot of cash to the table.Let's be blunt about the size problem, because it's the whole story. To turn a $10,000 stake into $1 million, Nvidia would need to rise by around 100-fold. Over the past 10 years, it has more than done that. But for a company that is now already worth more than the entire German stock market, repeating the trick would imply a market cap somewhere north of $470 trillion -- larger than every public company on Earth combined today. That is not going to happen in one lifetime, and no amount of AI-related enthusiasm changes the arithmetic.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
|
10.07.26
|Freitagshandel in New York: Letztendlich Gewinne im S&P 500 (finanzen.at)
|
10.07.26
|Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 bewegt sich zum Ende des Freitagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
10.07.26