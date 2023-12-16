|
16.12.2023 17:00:00
Can Nvidia Stock Hit $1,000 in 2024?
Leading accelerated computing player Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has emerged as a Wall Street darling amid the artificial intelligence (AI) frenzy of 2023. The launch of OpenAI's famous chatbot ChatGPT also highlighted the role of Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) in training and deploying large language models (LLMs), which drive generative AI applications like ChatGPT. Subsequently, many enterprises started increasingly adopting generative AI technologies, further spurring demand for the company's AI chips. This has been a catalyst for Nvidia in 2023.Nvidia's share price is up by nearly 219% this year, thanks to its position as a leading GPU provider in the ongoing AI revolution. Can the company continue this pace of share price growth and reach $1,000 per share in 2024? Let's find out.Nvidia has posted stellar financial performance in its fiscal 2024 third quarter (ending Oct. 29, 2023), with revenues soaring by 206% year over year to $18.1 billion and net income surging by 1,259% year over year to $9.2 billion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
13.12.23
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert NVIDIA-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in NVIDIA von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
11.12.23
|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
11.12.23
|NVIDIA-Aktie an der NASDAQ deutlich leichter: Chinesische Konkurrenten bedrohen wohl mit eigenen KI-Chips NVIDIAs Vormachtstellung (Reuters)
|
11.12.23
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Montagnachmittag auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
11.12.23
|Gute Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 präsentiert sich mittags fester (finanzen.at)
|
11.12.23
|Montagshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100-Börsianer greifen zu (finanzen.at)
|
11.12.23
|Nvidia emerges as leading investor in AI companies (Financial Times)
|
08.12.23
|Schwache Performance in New York: So entwickelt sich der NASDAQ 100 am Mittag (finanzen.at)