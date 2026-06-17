NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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17.06.2026 02:30:00
Can Nvidia Stock Reach $743 in the Next 12 Months?
The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution has made Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) the world's largest public company at a market cap of approximately $5 trillion today. That's a share price of $205, thanks to stock splits. But despite Nvidia's historic run these past several years, there could be more upside ahead.How much? Wall Street analysts have 12-month price targets as high as $743 per share. It's a lofty number to say the least. That's more than triple today's stock price, and would value Nvidia at over $15 trillion, an unprecedented valuation.Here's a look at what's likely driving these ambitious price targets, and how likely Nvidia stock is to actually reach $700 per share over the coming year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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