Can Ocugen Stock Keep Churning Higher?

Since the start of the year, Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) has been on fire. The biotech's shares have gained an eye-popping 122%, far surpassing the performance of small-cap growth stocks this year. (See the following graph.) What's fueling this rally? Is Ocugen 's stock still a strong buy? Let's dig deeper to find answers to these questions.OCGN data by YChartsContinue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel