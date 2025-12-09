Oklo Aktie
WKN DE: A3CUTU / ISIN: US02156V1098
|
09.12.2025 13:20:00
Can OKLO Stock Beat the Market?
The profound impact that artificial intelligence (AI) is making on our daily lives is undeniable at this point. However, it means little if data centers are unable to procure an adequate power supply to support the demands of AI computing. This is where Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) comes in -- as the provider of advanced nuclear power solutions to meet the power demands of data center operators (as well as other customers).Since the start of the year, Oklo stock has soared approximately 400%, vastly outperforming the S&P 500 by a substantial margin, which has risen by about 17% as of this writing. Those considering an Oklo position will want to know how the nuclear energy stock has performed over longer time periods and whether it has the potential to outperform the market in the future.Let's take a closer look at Oklo to answer these questions and determine if the stock warrants further consideration.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Oklomehr Nachrichten
|
10.11.25
|Ausblick: Oklo legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
22.10.25
|Inside Oklo: the $20bn nuclear start-up still waiting to power up (Financial Times)
|
10.08.25
|Ausblick: Oklo zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)